Read Jennifer Garner's Perfect Response to "Movie Star Who Makes No Movies" Comment

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
She's not going to let the haters get her down!
Jennifer Garner is always one to stay positive, especially when it comes to dealing with online trolls. The mom of three had a hilarious encounter with a mean Instagram user online, but her reaction was absolutely perfect. "For an instant jolt of [joy]—there is still time to hunt down your local Nutcracker!" Jennifer captioned a sweet video of herself with the performers of the American Theater Ballet's Nutcracker. "(Hey Southern California—@abtofficial has 7 shows left at the @segerstromarts)."
While Jennifer looked like she was having so much fun in the post, there was one Scrooge in her comments section. "What do you call a movie star who makes no movies?" The hater wrote. Leave it to Jen to spread some hilarious holiday cheer with her witty comeback. "A mom!" she wrote with laughing emojis and tagging the user back. Nothing is going to rain on her holiday parade.
Jennifer has become one of the funniest celebrities on Instagram, and we can always count on her account to add a boost of sunshine and happiness to any situation. No one will forget the time she posted a photo of her daily morning routine. "She barely made the bus on time, but at least her mother kept it classy," she captioned a pic of herself with wet hair and a robe with her initials stitched on the side.
She also recently opened up to Katie Couric on her podcast Next Question with Katie Couric about her attempts to stay positive on the platform, and why she won't let her daughter join. "I just say, when you can show me studies that say that teenage girls are happier using Instagram than not, then we can have the conversation," she revealed. "But everything you look at, I don't see anything positive for you out there. You can look at mine when you want to, we can go over it together, but I just don't see it."
The world could use some more of that classic Jennifer Garner positive energy.