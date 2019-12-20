Read Jennifer Garner's Perfect Response to "Movie Star Who Makes No Movies" Comment

She's not going to let the haters get her down!

Jennifer Garner is always one to stay positive, especially when it comes to dealing with online trolls. The mom of three had a hilarious encounter with a mean Instagram user online, but her reaction was absolutely perfect. "For an instant jolt of [joy]—there is still time to hunt down your local Nutcracker!" Jennifer captioned a sweet video of herself with the performers of the American Theater Ballet's Nutcracker. "(Hey Southern California—@abtofficial has 7 shows left at the @segerstromarts)."

While Jennifer looked like she was having so much fun in the post, there was one Scrooge in her comments section. "What do you call a movie star who makes no movies?" The hater wrote. Leave it to Jen to spread some hilarious holiday cheer with her witty comeback. "A mom!" she wrote with laughing emojis and tagging the user back. Nothing is going to rain on her holiday parade.