Jameela Jamil Recalls the Heartbreaking Depths of Her Eating Disorder

Jameela Jamil's latest tweet will certainly make you stop scrolling and read.

The Good Place actress and advocate took to the social media platform on Friday, reflecting on a photo of herself from a decade ago. The picture, shot in September 2009 in London, was of Jamil at a Burberry after-party during London Fashion Week. In the shot, the then-23-year-old is looking to the side while posed with her hand on her hip, donning a black dress, layered necklaces and a pair of platform pumps.

"This was a sad day 10 years ago," she said of the image. "I didn't want to go to the event because I was convinced that I was 'too fat' and that I would be publicly fat shamed the next day. I was so weak, I only managed to stay for 10 mins. Eating disorders/dysmorphia are so wild. I missed my teens/20s."