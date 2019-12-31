Kim Kardashian's Decade Defining Moments: Becoming a Mom, Building an Empire & Tying the Knot

It's been a fun ten years keeping up with this Kardashian!

Tomorrow, we say goodbye to the 2010s, an era filled with rebooted sitcoms, crop tops and more.

Over the past decade, we've also been invited into Kim Kardashian's life through her show Keeping Up with the Kardashians and, especially as platforms like Instagram blew up, her social media.

We watched how much can change in that time when the reality star found her happily ever after in Kanye West and became a mother to four beautiful children.

She also proved herself as an entrepreneur, expanding her business empire with brands like her SKIMS shapewear line and KKW Beauty cosmetics company. Plus, in an era where everyone got into tech, Kim dominated the app store with her games and custom keyboard.

There were also some lows among the highs, including a terrifying incident where the celebrity was robbed in Paris.