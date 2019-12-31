Kim Kardashian's Decade Defining Moments: Becoming a Mom, Building an Empire & Tying the Knot

by Kelsey Klemme | Tue., Dec. 31, 2019 6:00 AM
It's been a fun ten years keeping up with this Kardashian!
Tomorrow, we say goodbye to the 2010s, an era filled with rebooted sitcoms, crop tops and more.
Over the past decade, we've also been invited into Kim Kardashian's life through her show Keeping Up with the Kardashians and, especially as platforms like Instagram blew up, her social media.
We watched how much can change in that time when the reality star found her happily ever after in Kanye West and became a mother to four beautiful children.
She also proved herself as an entrepreneur, expanding her business empire with brands like her SKIMS shapewear line and KKW Beauty cosmetics company. Plus, in an era where everyone got into tech, Kim dominated the app store with her games and custom keyboard.
There were also some lows among the highs, including a terrifying incident where the celebrity was robbed in Paris.
We also saw the star transform, both in her style and her passions.
The fashionista played around with new hair colors and became a part of the high-fashion world, scoring invites to the Met Gala and being dressed by some of the world's most iconic fashion houses.
Most importantly to the star, she also found her purpose in social justice, helping commute the sentence of Alice Johnson and working to free Rodney Reed, a project that is currently ongoing.
In the new decade, we can also expect the 39-year-old to add the title "lawyer" to her long list of achievements, as she is currently studying to pass the bar.
We're looking forward to the memories that will be made in the future, but for now, let's take a look back at the most memorable ones from the past ten years to ring in the New Year and decade.
Kim Kardashian proved to the world she was a business maven with a string of successful businesses over the past ten years. In fact, the star brought in $72 million between 2018 and 2019 alone.
It's no surprise, either, when you take a look at her multiple ventures that have permeated pop culture.
In the tech world, the celeb's Kimoji keyboard and Kim Kardashian: Hollywood video game were some of the mid-2010s biggest apps, with the latter reportedly earning Kim $200 million.
Now, the reality star has made major inroads in the fashion and beauty industry with her new SKIMS shapewear line and KKW Beauty cosmetics brand that recently made a deal to be sold at ULTA stores.
In 2014, Kim officially broke the Internet when Paper magazine published the now iconic cover of the star baring her assets.
The magazine also published images, such as the celeb popping a bottle of champagne over her head and into a glass balanced on her booty, that equally went viral, cementing the entrepreneur as one of the most influential women in pop culture.
Meanwhile, on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, there were plenty of moments of the fun family that went mainstream, most notably when Kim lost her $75,000 earrings in the ocean and, after seeing her crying, her sister Kourtney Kardashian quipped, "Kim, there's people that are dying." It's the GIF that keeps on giving.
The sartorial star started off the decade in body-hugging dresses and creating fashion lines that were more conventional, such as the family's approachable Kardashian Kollection line for Sears.
As the years progressed, the SKIMS founder started to lean toward more elevated designer looks, not only wearing haute couture but spending time with the designers themselves at events like Paris Fashion Week.
The biggest indicator that the reality star had become a fashion icon was with her Met Gala debut in 2012 alongside Kanye West. Wearing a memorable floral gown by Givenchy that showed off her baby bump, Kim shone at the industry's most exclusive event.
The celeb now frequently sports designer labels, including vintage collections. At this year's Met Gala, she wore a vintage Thierry Mugler dress and looked like she had just stepped out of the ocean.
She also wore the brand's unforgettable black cut-out dress in February to the 5th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards, proving that she could rock bold looks any time.
Kim kicked off the decade by dating Kris Humphries and by the next year, the two wed in a fairy-tale ceremony attended by 450 guests.
The two famously split 72 days later, but Kim found her true happily-ever-after with Kanye West the next year.
West had openly been pining for Kim, writing songs like "Theraflu" and "Lost in the World" with verses dedicated to the KKW Beauty founder, and in 2012 the pair started to date.
There were plenty of high-profile moments in their relationship, such as the viral "Bound 2" music video the duo filmed and Kanye's epic stadium proposal, that are unforgettable.
However, the sweetest moment had to be the couple's gorgeous wedding ceremony. The lovebirds tied the knot in 2014 in Florence in front of a star-studded guest list.
Kim's past decade has included terrifying drama, like being held at gunpoint while being robbed in Paris, to old-school celebrity beef, like being called out by Jameela Jamil over promoting weight loss products.
However, the decade's most memorable showdown had to be when the celeb stepped into her husband's ongoing beef with A-list singer Taylor Swift.
West and Swift's feud was sparked back in 2009, when the former interrupted the songstress as she accepted an award at the MTV VMA Awards, and the drama reignited after West released his song "Famous" from The Life of Pablo in 2016.
On the track, West sings the lyrics "For all my Southside n****s that know me best / I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous," to which Swift responded publicly that she found the song to have a "strong misogynistic message."
The singer's rep also stated Swift had never been called for approval, upsetting Kim who called out the singer in her interview with GQ.
Then, Kim released a series of videos on Snapchat showing a conversation between West and Swift, in which she appeared to consent to parts of the song's lyrics (notably, not the "made that bitch famous" line), that directly refuted claims West hadn't reached out.
It was the drama that launched a thousand snake emojis, but we're glad that it seems like all parties have moved on from the incident.
Any decade comes with plenty of highs and lows, but undoubtedly the best part of Kim's has been becoming a mother to the four beautiful children she's had with West.
Kim became a mother in 2013 when she welcomed North West into the world. Then, two years later, she had her first son when Saint West was born in 2015.
Following complications from her second pregnancy, Kim welcomed another boy and girl via surrogacy, with daughter Chicago born last year and Psalm West joining the family earlier this year.
Over the past ten years, Kim has evolved over and over from dying her signature brunette locks platinum blonde to embracing a high-fashion wardrobe.
However, the most important transformation has been the star's interest in social justice.
Kim shocked everyone when she visited President Donald Trump in 2018, only for many to later find out her trip was centered around commuting the life sentence of Alice Johnson. Her lobbying efforts worked, and Johnson was released from prison.
Now, Kim continues her work, most recently on the case of Rodney Reed who was recently given a 120-day reprieve for court's to review his case again.
We're certain that the aspiring lawyer will continue her quest to help others, which will also be documented in her upcoming Oxygen documentary, and know that her passion would make her father, the late Robert Kardashian, proud.
