The Trailer for Schitt's Creek Season 6 Will Bring on the Tears

Grab the tissues, because it's time to say goodbye to Johnny, Moira, David, Alexis and all the Schitt's Creek characters you've come to know and love over the last five seasons. The trailer for the final season, below, features everything you've come to expect from the Emmy-nominated Schitt's Creek.

Feast your eyes on Moira Rose's (Catherine O'Hara) new wigs, David (co-creator Dan Levy) planning his wedding to Patrick (Noah Reid), and Alexis (Annie Murphy) getting emotional—see how far they've come as a family?!

Schitt's Creek follows a formerly wealthy family after they lose everything and are forced to relocate to the town of Schitt's Creek, a town they bought as a joke. There, they took up residence in the local motel, but after three years together, and with the help of the town, they've grown as a family and individuals. The trailer highlights that.