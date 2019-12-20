Margot Robbie Thought She Died After Passing Out Drunk at This Award Show

Well, that's an award show Margot Robbie will never forget.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night, the Bombshell star reflected on her earliest years as an actress in her native Australia and, in particular, one of her first—and most memorable—award shows.

As she explained to Jimmy Kimmel, the first award show she ever attended was the Logie Awards, the Australian equivalent of the Emmys. In Robbie's words, they are "the funnest award shows ever," notably because everyone gets "absolutely hammered."

While it's been nearly a decade since the acclaimed actress last went, she hasn't forgotten the second year she attended the show and what happened in the bathroom that night. "I got so drunk I passed out," she revealed.