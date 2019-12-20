Prince Philip Hospitalized for "Observation and Treatment"

Prince Philip has been hospitalized.

On Friday morning, the 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh traveled from Norfolk to the King Edward VII's Hospital in London for "observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition," Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement via NBC News. "The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness' Doctor," the palace noted.

Per Buckingham Palace, via NBC News, he walked into the hospital for the planned visit and is estimated to be there for "a few days." Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II has remained in Sandringham and her plans have not changed. She traditionally is seen on Christmas Day, when she attends church in Sandringham with the rest of the royal family.

Since retiring from royal duties in May 2017, the duke has retreated from the spotlight save for the occasional appearance, including in October 2018 at Princess Eugenie's wedding. Prince Philip was most recently spotted at Balmoral Castle in August.