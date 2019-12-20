Did Shannon Hire a Private Eye to Investigate Kelly on The Real Housewives of Orange County?

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 14 reunion is moving right along, with the second part coming just in time to give your holidays a dose of drama—and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek.

Part two of the RHOC reunion, which airs Monday, Dec. 23 at 10 p.m. on Bravo, features even more clashing between Kelly Dodd and the Tres Amigas (known to the general public as Shannon Storms Beador, Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson) as the ladies continue to debate the infamous Miraval trip and all those rumors that swirled about Kelly. In the clip below, Kelly gets into it about why it's easier for her to move on with Tamra than the others.

According to Kelly, Shannon can't own her mistakes.

"I would love to know what I did to heart you, Kelly," Shannon says.