Jennifer Hudson's First Trailer as Aretha Franklin Will Have You Shouting R-E-S-P-E-C-T

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Dec. 20, 2019 6:26 AM

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudsonis the queen of soul. 

More than a year since Aretha Franklin's death at 76 years old, the life of the late icon is on its way to the big screen with Respect. With the Grammy-winning songstress at the helm of the aptly titled biopic—a star Franklin handpicked for the project when she was alive—serious buzz has been mounting over the upcoming project and, according to the first footage released on Friday, the movie deserves it. 

"Much R.E.S.P.E.C.T to the queen of soul," Hudson tweeted along with the movie clip on Friday.

In the newly released clip, Hudson shines as she belts the iconic lines from "Respect," singing, "What you want/Baby, I got it."

"What you need/Do you know I got it?" Hudson continues in the clip, which will give you chills. "All I'm askin'/Is for a little respect."

The clip then jumps to Hudson singing, "R-E-S-P-E-C-T/Find out what it means to me/R-E-S-P-E-C-T/Take care, TCB."

The Oscar winner is in esteemed company as the Liesl Tommy-directed film features a star-studded cast, including Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Tate Donovan, Heather Headley, Skye Dakota Turner and Mary J. Blige.

Watch the first trailer for Respect above!

Respect hits theaters on Oct. 9, 2020. 

