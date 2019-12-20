Feel Good Friday: This Week's Stories That Will Melt Your Heart

Ready to say "aww!" a lot and/or feel like hugging the next person you see?

Welcome to our new feature: Feel Good Friday. Every Friday, we're going to highlight several stories that went viral over the week, whether it's a colorblind boy seeing color for the first time or an an entire kindergarten class showing up to cheer on their five-year-old classmate at his adoption.

With so much negativity going on, we felt it was nice to take a moment to stop and savor the kindness of strangers and the selfless acts that deserve just as much attention and appreciation.

This week, we're sharing the viral story of a man who gave his first class seat to make an 88-year-old woman's "dream" come true, as well as the kindergartener who decides to start selling cookies to help make sure her fellow classmates could afford their lunches.

And did you know that an Forrest Gump actor took over 1,000 people to Disney World as an early holiday present?