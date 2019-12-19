Miss Virginia Camille Schrier Crowned Miss America 2020

And the winner of the Miss America 2020 pageant is... Miss Virginia, Camille Schrier.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, the beauty queen reigned supreme during the Miss America pageant. The 24-year-old beat 50 other contestants to earn the coveted title at the 93rd annual competition, which aired live on NBC from the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.

Miss Georgia Victoria Hill was named the first-runner up, while Miss Missouri Simone Esters came in as the second runner-up.

Tonight's competition followed 51 intelligent, beautiful and charismatic candidates as they competed for scholarships to be used to continue their efforts toward community service and education. Judges Kelly Rowland, Karamo Brown and Lauren Ash quizzed the contestants on current events, their platforms and more.

Now, former Miss America Nia Franklin of New York will crown her successor, who will continue to advance her message of empowerment and independence through their community efforts.