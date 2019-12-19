Watch the Chilling First Teaser for Netflix's Aaron Hernandez Documentary Series

Scorned NFL star Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction and suicide will take center stage in a new Netflix documentary series from the same studio who created true crime favorites like Making a Murderer and Evil Genius.

Titled Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, the first teaser trailer features audio of a recorded phone call between Hernandez and a woman. "My whole body's shaking right now," he says, as the female asks, "What happened?" He responds, "You know my temper."

Hernandez, who rose to fame as a tight end for the New England Patriots, was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd when he committed suicide in his prison cell more than two and a half years ago. Five days prior, Hernandez was acquitted in the 2012 double homicide of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

Hernandez's alleged double life and violent demise has been a subject of much conversation ever since.