Last Minute Holiday Gifts That Won't Look Last Minute

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Dec. 20, 2019 3:30 AM
The holidays are right around the corner—literally we're five sleeps away—and we're online shopping up a storm getting ready for Santa's big day. Have you finished checking off your list? OK, real talk: have you even started? Listen, we're not here to reprimand you for waiting 'til the last minute. Think of us more as your personal shopping elves, fellow procrastinators, and this is operation rescue!
From Winc subscriptions to Kindles to Masterclass and instant-massages from Soothe, we've handpicked popular and unique last minute gifts that will feel and look extra super special to the loved one in your life. Whether you give the gift of Amazon Prime for the TV-crazed cousin on your list or Rent the Runway for the fashionista in your family, we've got you. Our favorite? The Disney Backstage collection box, of course.
Here are ten of our favorites below.
Stay up to date on music, watch the latest original Amazon Prime shows, read the latest-and-greatest books, and get fast two-day shipping with the gift of Amazon Prime!
Merlot, chardonnay, or rosé? Let your loved one choose with a Winc gift card or membership!
Give the gift of MasterClass! One can receive vocal lessons from Christina Aguilera, acting lessons from Natalie Portman, gymnastics fundamentals from Olympic Gold-Medalist Simone Biles, guitar lessons from Carlos Santana, shooting from Stephen Curry, leadership from Anna Wintour, designing from Marc Jacobs, cooking from Gordon Ramsay and many more, all from one platform.
Give him unlimited reading on-the-go with an Amazon Kindle subscription.
Give the gift of 5 deluxe grooming samples each month with this designer beauty sampler by Birchbox.
Grab a starter kit with razor cartridges, Prep Scrub, Shave Butter, Post Shave Dew and an executive handle for just $5, with subsequent subscriptions for $39.95 or less, depending on what you subtract from the box before it ships a few times a year.
The new year is fast approaching so time to get your 2020 style in order! Get ahead of your fashion resolutions with $80 off a 60-day Unlimited membership trial. Once your trial month is over, it costs $89 per month—but you can choose from over 10,000 styles from 400 designers with a monthly retail value up to $1400.
For the dog owner in your family, this subscription is a gift times two (one for them, and one for the pooch!) Your dog lover and their four-legged friend will receive a customized box of themed toys and treats, with themes like "Chewrassic Park." At only $29 per month, how can you resist?
Give the gift of Mickey to the Disney maniac in your world. Disney Backstage Collection invites you to celebrate the rich heritage of The Walt Disney Company with each box's release being top secret! They'll let you know what's in your welcome canister—but subsequent shipments will arrive on your doorstep as an exciting mystery waiting to be unveiled.
Give the ultimate gift of a spa-quality massage, anytime, anywhere with a Sooth massage card.
