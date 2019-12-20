Last Minute Holiday Gifts That Won't Look Last Minute

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holidays are right around the corner—literally we're five sleeps away—and we're online shopping up a storm getting ready for Santa's big day. Have you finished checking off your list? OK, real talk: have you even started? Listen, we're not here to reprimand you for waiting 'til the last minute. Think of us more as your personal shopping elves, fellow procrastinators, and this is operation rescue!

From Winc subscriptions to Kindles to Masterclass and instant-massages from Soothe, we've handpicked popular and unique last minute gifts that will feel and look extra super special to the loved one in your life. Whether you give the gift of Amazon Prime for the TV-crazed cousin on your list or Rent the Runway for the fashionista in your family, we've got you. Our favorite? The Disney Backstage collection box, of course.

Here are ten of our favorites below.