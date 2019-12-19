Adam Brody and Leighton Meester’s $6.5 Million Home Will Give You Serious House Envy

Living the life of luxury.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester are one of Hollywood's most lowkey couples. The pair married in 2014 and have kept very quiet about the details of their private life together with daughter Arlo Day Brody. While they're a fairly hush-hush couple, when it comes to the home they share together, there is nothing simple about it.

According to Variety, Adam and Leighton just bought a beautiful California home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. The lavish home is described as a "beach chic farmhouse" and costs a cool $6.5 Million. Plus, the home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms throughout nearly 6,000 square feet and over three floors. Perfect for a busy celebrity couple who likes to entertain people at their home.

Of course it wouldn't be a beach abode without a gorgeous view of the ocean. Not to mention, carved stone fireplaces at the entry ways and clean-lined eat-in kitchen with top-end finishes.