Penn Badgley Shares Rare Insight Into Married Life With Wife Domino Kirke

Could Penn Badgley be any more dreamy than he already is?

Well, it appears the answer is yes. The Gossip Girl star is proving this with his loving, kind, adoring and totally loved-up post that he dedicated to his wife, Domino Kirke, in honor of her birthday. He starts off the heartfelt caption by writing a "super-brief review of [Dom's] invisible qualities," all of which could make a stranger fall for his wife.

His review begins with a description of the "really impressive, and quite mysterious" way his wife of two years makes people feel. He describes, "A truly radiant soul, you seem to spark alight almost everyone you meet, like a 99% success rate."

Penn continues, "You encourage others to be honest, and brave, and gentle, and expansive. Your great capacity for empathy is obvious, something anyone can get warm by like a glowing stove. Your desire to be of service to others is miraculous. It is in your DNA."