Ranking the Best Golden Globes Hosts Over the Years

Believe it or not, the Golden Globes having a host is a relatively new development.

Since the Hollywood Foreign Press started their awards show in 1944—back then it was just about honoring film, TV came in 1957—the Golden Globes ceremony was host-less until the 1990s. In 1994, actors John Larroquette and Janine Turner became the first hosts at the 52nd annual ceremony. At the time Larroquette was starring in The John Larroquette Show, Turner was in Northern Exposure. The ceremony went back to having no host until 2010 when Ricky Gervais began his three-year stint. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler picked up the baton for 2013-2015, Gervais returned in 2016, Jimmy Fallon helmed in 2017, Seth Meyers in 2018, and Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh were cohosts in 2019.

Now, Gervais is back at the helm for the 2020 awards, the 77th ceremony.