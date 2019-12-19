Channing Tatum and Jessie J Break Up After Over 1 Year of Dating

It's over for Channing Tatum and Jessie J.

The Magic Mike star and the "Price Tag" singer have called it quits after just over a year of dating, a source confirms to E! News, adding that they parted ways as a couple but are still good friends. Channing first confirmed the duo's relationship status in Nov. 2018, with a sweet post about Jessie. Praising the artist's performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the actor wrote, "This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow."

In Sept. 2019, just a few months ago, Jessie, 31, debuted a new love song for Channing, 39, during a concert in West Hollywood.

"Where you go I know I want to follow / Let's make a promise on today / Take it slow, baby steps so we don't know when what comes next," the song lyrics state. "Let's be still, just stay calm, so we're not rushing what we are"

The lyrics continue, "Pressure on, just have fun / It's not a race, no need to run / If it's forever / Let's just simply be in love."