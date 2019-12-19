Joe Giudice Is Hitting the Gym and Cutting Out Drama After Teresa Breakup

Joe Giudice is rolling with the punches.

On Thursday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum shared a video of his workout for his Instagram followers. Simply captioned "I need a tan," the star is seen practicing his kickboxing technique with a punching bag in a naturally lit gym. As he says in the beginning of the video, "Starting to gain weight here. Ain't good."

Just before his workout video, Joe, 47, shared an inspirational quote on the 'Gram. "Life is too short to tolerate nonsense," the photo read. "Cut out negativity, ignore gossip, and let go of fake people and their drama!" He shared the post with no caption.

All this comes in the middle of the news that he and wife Teresa Giudice have split after 20 years of marriage. While the couple has not officially filed for divorce, E! News confirmed on Tuesday that the couple is no more.