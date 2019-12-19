Jenelle Evans Returns to Instagram After David Eason Split for Birthday Tribute

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Dec. 19, 2019 9:08 AM
Another year around the sun.
Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans has finally returned to the gram. The mom of three celebrated turning 28 on Dec. 19, and her post to commemorate the momentous occasion is her first in almost two months since her split with husband Dave Eason. Jenelle and Dave officially split in late October and things took a turn for the worse, with Jenelle getting a temporary restraining order from him just days after the announcement.
In the weeks since, Jenelle has confirmed she's single and focusing on herself and her kids. Jenelle quoted lead singer of the band My Chemical Romance, Gerard Way, in her touching birthday tribute to herself. "Sometimes you have to kind of die inside in order to rise from your own ashes and believe in yourself and love yourself to become a new person," she shared alongside a smiling photo of herself. She also used the hashtag "happy birthday to me."
It's very clear Jenelle is ready to put the past in the past and turn over a whole new life for herself. The former Teen Mom star also got some sweet birthday love from Nathan Griffith, her ex and father of her son Kaiser Griffith. "I know the critics will criticize and I know the 'hatters' aka haters will hate but this is honestly the first time in a while that I've seen @PBandJenelley_1 make serious and positive changes in her life and thinking," he wrote in a tweet. "I'm so proud of the person you're becoming. HAPPY BIRTHDAY."
In November, Nathan revealed that he and Jenelle had finally gotten to a point of peacefully co-parenting after years of issues. "I am so appreciative to finally have a healthy relationship with @PBandJenelley_1," Nathan shared on his Twitter. "Something we should of had 3-4 years ago. Especially one, that everyone, is supportive with."
Happy birthday, Jenelle!
