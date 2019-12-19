Today's Best Sales: Anthropologie, Barneys, Nordstrom & More

Stocksy
Thu., Dec. 19, 2019
Did you know that we're six sleeps away from Santa's big night? It's OK, breathe. If you've completed your holiday shopping earlier this month, kudos to you. However, if you're like us, we're making a list and checking it twice! If you fall into the latter category, don't fret because there is still plenty of time to get your coworker, boss, loved ones, or your significant other something special before Saint Nick arrives. With holiday shopping on our minds, we wanted to make sure you knew all about the hottest on-trend DAILY deals in hopes that you're not scrambling on Christmas Eve to get last-minute finds!
• Nordstrom Rack: Score 45% off in-demand Adidas sneakers, take 65% off designer coats, bring home a pair of Ugg boots at 45% off, score sweaters by Free People, Madewell and Susina for $20, steal activewear deals from Theory and Z by Zella up to 45% off!
•Gilt: take home a Burberry tote for $599 marked down from $960, score some designer shoes marked down 65%, save on clothing, handbags, shoes and accessories from all your favorite luxe brands, steal St. John's clothing up to 65% off, 60-90% off Brunello Cucinelli and 60% off Bonobos.
•Nordstrom: Vince Camuto and Free People marked down 33% off, and cozy up with 40% off all pajamas and sleepwear. Bonus Points! 5X points for Nordy Club members (free to signup), 10X points for debit/credit cardmembers (details here), ends today.
•Target: Save 50% off kitchen items.
•Walmart: save 40% off home and tech items, 60% off toys and games, and score gifts under $25 and beauty deals under $20.
•Anthropologie: up to 50% off gifts and take an additional 30% off sale items.
•Barneys: Final days of liquidation! 30 to 50% off storewide + extra 15% off entire purchase (exclusions apply); most beauty now 27.8% off (shop here), ends 12/26.
•Biossance: Get a mystery bag worth $158 for only $70 (featuring assortment of bestsellers) (shop here), ends 12/20.
•MAC Cosmetics: Get a $10 E-Card when you spend $50.
•Sephora: $25 off $75+ (Rouges), $20 off $75+ (VIBs), $15 off $75+ (BIs) purchase with code 2019HOORAY (one-time use), ends 12/17.
•Ulta Beauty: Anastasia lip products -- buy 1, get 1 free (shop here), ends 12/24.
•Shopbop: take an extra 25% off all sale items for up to 70% off using code JOY19.
•Jurlique: 3-DAY FLASH SALE - 30% off all stocking stuffers with promo code HOLIDAY30 and 30% off all gift sets through EOY using promo code GIFT30.
•Privé Revaux: Double up with TWO frames for $40 using code BIRTHDAYS.
•Reformation: Score 70% off all sale items including dresses, jackets & more.
•Nasty Gal: go wild with 60-80% off everything PLUS take an extra 15% off using code GOWILD.
•Wayfair: stock up and save 70% off on all home items and decor.
•Macy's: take 15% off beauty/fragrance with code FRIEND (up to 30% off in other categories).
And if that's not enough gifting inspiration for you, check out our full Holiday Gift Guide!
