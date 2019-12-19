Daily Pop's Holiday Gift Guide for the Ultimate Trendsetter 2019

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Dec. 19, 2019 8:45 AM

E-Comm: Daily Pop Gift Guide for the Ultimate Trendsetter

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Only five shopping days until Christmas, friends! But don't worry, the little elves here at Daily Pop are here to help. On today's show, Morgan Stewart and Erin Lim shared the must-have gift items for the ultimate trendsetter in your life. From the coolest wool running sneakers to beaded headbands to makeup fridges, we've got something for the trailblazing fashionista on your list.

Keep scrolling to check out the list. Happy shopping!

Daily Pop's Holiday Gift Guide for Him 2019

All Birds Wool Runners

A remarkable shoe that's soft, lightweight, breathable, and fits your every move. Available in a variety of fun colors.

Ultimate Trendsetter
$95 All Birds
All Birds Wool Runner-up Mizzles

Natural rubber treads and their very own Puddle Guard—this souped-up high top made from cozy merino wool has everything you need to find the bright side of wet weather. Available in a variety of colors.

Ultimate Trendsetter
$135 All Birds
Twist Headband

Pull back tresses in the chicest way with the Twist Headband. Tonal silk boasts a chic twisted shape for a modern spin on the classic headband. Available in blush, lilac, red and black.

Ultimate Trendsetter
$42 BaubleBar
Becca Beaded Headband

The prettiest way to pull back tresses is here, thanks to the Becca Beaded Headband. A monochrome beaded palette combines with a feminine silhouette to instantly elevate loose locks and updos alike. Available in black, pink, pearl and gray.

Ultimate Trendsetter
$98 BaubleBar
Pisa Bracelet Stack of 3

The Pisa Bracelet Stack offers a fun take on proportion play. Three different metal bracelets in varying widths are paired together for a can't miss stack.

Ultimate Trendsetter
$44 BaubleBar
Dix Pearl Hair Clip

An oversized clip with an array of lustrous pearls and sparkling beadwork is the perfect anchor to a stacked look or gorgeous worn solo.

Ultimate Trendsetter
$22 BaubleBar
Jennifer Hair Clip

A basic hair clip gets a sleek refresh in a powder puff palette and covered in crystal embellishment. The Jennifer Hair Clip wears especially well in groups - more is more!

Ultimate Trendsetter
$18 BaubleBar
Pottery Barn Glass Cloche Jewelry Storage

Glass cloches, or bell jars, were created to protect seedlings or special flowers from adverse elements. We created ours in the same tradition, but designed it for use as a unique jewelry display.

Ultimate Trendsetter
$99 Pottery Barn
Makeup Fridge

Makeup Fridge is the most functional and glam addition to any bathroom or vanity. Keep your makeup/skincare products fresher for longer and experience a delightfully cool face mask. Treat yourself – you deserve it!

Ultimate Trendsetter
$80 Makeup Fridge
Urban Decay Honey Pot Set

This honey-themed box includes three holy grail products and an exclusive 6-shade Mini Honey Eyeshadow Palette that's perfect for zooshing up your eyes for the holiday season.

Ultimate Trendsetter
$59
$30 Urban Decay
AEO Sling Bag

The fannypack is back! Hands free style, wherever you go. Available in a variety of fun colors.

Ultimate Trendsetter
$20
$10 AEO
AEO Slingpack

Can't fit everything in a fanny pack? Upgrade with this gigantic slingpack available in brown and black.

Ultimate Trendsetter
$34
$18 AEO
10 Days of Magical Self-Care Powered by Smudge

This ten-day, no-expiration-date countdown calendar is the perfect way to remind you or a loved one to take a few moments each day to slow down and show some self-love. Each of the ten days includes a spiritual wellness tool (oh so many crystals!) along with a simple ritual to help them reset, refresh, and relax.

Ultimate Trendsetter
$100 Smudge Wellness
Lancer Skincare Anti-Aging Essentials

his transformative collection of Dr. Lancer's bestselling Anti-Aging Essentials is the perfect introduction to Lancer Skincare. Skin will be rejuvenated and revived for a flawless, younger-looking complexion.

Ultimate Trendsetter
$87
$60 Lancer Skincare
Lancer Skincare Skincare Heroes Set

Revitalize and awaken skin with this luxurious collection of Dr. Lancer's global bestsellers, offering the perfect routine to brighten, hydrate, refine and nourish your complexion.

Ultimate Trendsetter
$145
$75 Lancer Skincare
LARQ Self-Cleaning Water Bottle

This self-cleaning water bottle intelligently activates every 2 hours to keep your water and bottle stink-free and neutralizes up to 99.9999%* of harmful, odor-causing bacteria using UV-C light.

Ultimate Trendsetter
$115 LARQ

Need more gifting inspo? Check out all of our 2019 holiday gift guides here.

