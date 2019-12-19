FYI, You Can’t See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tagged Instagram Photos

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Dec. 19, 2019 8:19 AM

The Lion King London Premiere, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Awkward tagged photos for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? Think again!

We've all been there—someone tags you in a random, strange, unflattering or downright embarrassing picture on Instagram and you make the choice to either untag yourself, hide it from your profile or live with it on your page. Things are a bit different for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. As some new reports have pointed out, the royal couple's account, which has been popping up in our feeds for more than eight months, doesn't show tagged photos. 

While it's unclear if the page ever allowed tagged photos, if you click on over, you'll find that the tagged photos tab on the SussexRoyal account currently reads "No Posts Yet."

Meanwhile, fellow royal accounts, like the ones for Prince William and Kate Middletonas well as Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have amassed upwards of hundreds of tagged images from over the years. 

Meghan Markle's Best Looks

While a specific reason for the lack of tagged photos has not been revealed, it's no secret Meghan and Harry have taken their own approach to their social media, beginning with starting their own handle separate from William and Kate and using the accounts they follow as a monthly themed spotlight on certain organizations

With nearly 10 million followers, there are plenty of eyeballs on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's account, so many that some have even theorized that the former American actress has written captions based on observations of some of the wording.

Whatever the case, their page—their rules!

