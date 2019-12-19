How The Real Housewives of Orange County Reunion Made Vicki Gunvalson Feel Like a "Has-Been"

Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Dec. 19, 2019 8:03 AM
Bravo
Longtime The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Vicki Gunvalson lost her orange in season 14 and at the reunion her "has-been" feelings were on full display.
Vicki, who has been with the show since the beginning, appeared in season 14 as a "friend" to the main cast which included Tamra Judge, Kelly Dodd, Shannon Storms Beador, Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Gina Kirschenheiter. At Real Housewives reunions, the main cast is seated on couches with host Andy Cohen, while "friends" of the show generally appear for a shortened amount of time. Vicki, who calls herself the OG of the OC, was not happy.
"You know what? They made me wait. And every hour I waited while they're out there filming makes me feel like a has-been," Vicki told her fiancé Steve Lodge.
"Just go do it and get it over with and let's go," Steve told her.
Once Vicki took her spot on the couch, which was a prime one next to Andy, she told him, "I waited back there. My temperature is at like 150. Don't f—king do that to me. No, not good."
In the clip above, Andy introduced Vicki and mentioned a lawsuit that almost prevented her from attending the reunion. Clip play on the video above to hear her explanation, and see Vicki and Kelly scream at each other over their companies.
The second part of the reunion features Braunwyn reacting to Vicki's initial reaction her casting, saying she hadn't heard the name before and doesn't think she's boring any longer.
"It's the way that she came in so strong. It's like, ‘Hold on, you've been watching us for 13 years and now you're going to come in and make a mark for yourself.' It was just, you need to back it up…find your way in," Vicki told her.
Braunwyn said that's just her personality, she wasn't putting on a front, and she didn't like Vicki then and doesn't now.
"I did have preconceived notions, and I tried. But I really get a bad vibe from her. I can't stand her," Braunwyn said.
"It's likewise, girl. It's likewise. I have zero respect for her," Vicki said.
Part two of the reunion airs on Monday, Dec. 23 at 10 p.m. and the reunion concludes Thursday, Dec. 26 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
