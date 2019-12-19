Kris Jenner Catches "Worst Dinner Guest" Chrissy Teigen Making Out With John Legend in Her Closet

Kris Jenner invited John Legend and Chrissy Teigen over for her annual Christmas dinner on Wednesday and things got a little out of hand.

Luckily, the momager documented all of the silly shenanigans via Instagram Stories.

It all started when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star expressed disappointment that the cookbook author wouldn't share any of her culinary tips.

"OK, you guys know how I've been asking Chrissy Teigen to teach me how to cook," she teased. "She came over for dinner tonight, and I thought she would teach me something—like an appetizer, whatever, a dessert. And there she is just, like, on the couch—not paying any attention to me at all. I'm not sure what to do."

She even left out Teigen's Cravings series as a little hint. Although, Luna and Miles' mom just acted unimpressed.

"So, I put the cookbooks in back of her thinking that she would pay some attention to me and she promised me she'd help me cook something and—do you think she'd look at me? Look at the cookbooks?" Jenner quipped. "She's not going to help in the kitchen."

Jenner then joked Teigen was "stealing" presents out of the family's Christmas stockings.

"If they end up in her car, I'm really going to be pissed," she quipped.