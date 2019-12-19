Meet the Survivor: Winners at War Season 40 Cast

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Dec. 19, 2019 7:18 AM
Survivor is doing something unprecedented for season 40. No, it's not the same type of first-time vents like those that occurred in season 39, Survivor: Island of the Idols, but season 40 will have a cast full of past winners.
For Survivor: Winners at War, the CBS reality show is bringing back 20 past winners to battle it out for an even bigger prize: $2 million. Among the cast are Survivor: Island of the Idols mentors Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine, Survivor: Africa's Ethan Zohn and Boston Rob's wife, Amber Mariano.
"I was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma," Ethan said in the trailer for the new season. "It is a miracle that I am sitting here today."
"Coming back out here, I can feel my blood starting to rise," Parvati Shallow said.
In addition to the bigger prize, season 40 will have the Edge of Extinction twist, first introduced in season 38, and feature Survivor's own brand of currency dubbed fire tokens. These tokens let players buy items, food and advantages. With the Edge of Extinction twist, players on the edge can still earn the new money, but when they're sent over, they will have to give all their money and advantages to another player and start from scratch.
"It's the biggest battle in Survivor history," longtime host Jeff Probst teased in the trailer released for the new season.
Meet the cast below.
Sarah Lacina won Survivor: Game Changers.
Parvati Shallow won Survivor Micronesia: Fans vs. Favorites.
Natalie Anderson won Survivor: San Juan del Sur.
Nick Wilson won Survivor: David vs. Goliath.
Michele Fitzgerald won Survivor: Kaoh Rong.
Kim Spradlin won Survivor: One World.
Jeremy Collins was the winner of Survivor: Cambodia—Second Chance.
Ethan Zohn beat the competition and won Survivor: Africa.
Sophie Clarke was the winner of Survivor: South Pacific.
Tony Vlachos won Survivor: Cagayan.
Tyson Apostol won Survivor: Blood vs. Water.
Adam Klein won Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X.
Amber Mariano (formerly Amber Brkich) won Survivor: All-Stars.
Yul Kwon was the winner of Survivor: Cook Islands.
Wendell Holland won Survivor: Ghost Island.
Ben Driebergen was the winner of Survivor: Heroes v Healers v Hustlers.
Danni Boatwright won Survivor: Guatemala.
Denise Stapley was the winner of Survivor: Philippines.
Sandra Diaz-Twine, the winner of Survivor: Pearl Islands and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, was back as a mentor in season 39.
Boston Rob Mariano, who previously served as mentor in season 39, is back. He won Survivor: Redemption Island.
Survivor: Winners at War will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 on CBS. This season, which was shot before CBS announced new policies for gameplay behavior, CBS said "the show added to its pre-production cast orientation specific guidelines regarding personal space, inappropriate behavior, and how to report these issues."
