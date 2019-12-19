Taylor Swift Tops List of 2019’s Most Influential People on Twitter

While accepting the coveted award at the AMAs, she told the crowd, "The last year of my life has had some of the most amazing times and also some of the hardest things I've gone through in my life and not a lot of them are things that haven't been public. And I wanted to thank you so much for being the thing that has been a constant in my life. Like, this industry is really weird."

"You feel like your stock is either up or down and people either like you or they don't or you're feeling bad about yourself," her speech continued. "But the people that hang in there for you are the ones that you will never forget. This year for me has been a lot. It's been a lot of good, a lot of really complicated. And so on behalf of my family and me, thank you so much for being there and for caring."

