How To Watch E!'s Meet the Frasers Before the Series Premiere

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Dec. 23, 2019 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Dying to Meet the Frasers?

Fans eager to watch 28-year-old psychic medium Matt Fraser's personal and professional ventures unfold on TV don't have to wait much longer. The supernaturally-inclined E! series—which officially debuts Monday, Jan. 13, at 10 p.m.—is releasing its two-part series premiere almost a month earlier than originally planned.

Starting today, Dec. 23, Meet the Frasers' inaugural pair of episodes will be available to watch via both VOD and TVE, so fans, skeptics and everyone in between can catch a preemptive glimpse of the upcoming sitcom-style reality show.

Watch

Meet Unconventional Couple Matt Fraser & Alexa Papigiotis

For those without access to on-demand streaming (and those who would prefer to experience the unscripted series on the go), there's an additional opportunity for early previews. 

Two weeks after its joint VOD/TVE release and just six days before its televised E! premiere, Meet the Frasers' first two episodes will see a complementary Jan. 7 release on YouTube. And there's more!

Even after Meet the Frasers' small-screen kickoff on Jan. 13, viewers can relive its double-episode roll-out on all three early-watch platforms in addition to online at NBC.com. How's that for options?

Watch

Meet Hilarious Siblings Maria & Matt Fraser

Curious to learn more about Matt and his "crazy" Italian family right away?

Get a taste of what you're in for by checking out the hilarious and seriously intriguing promo video above! It's the perfect precursor to episodes one and two— available on demand now!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

A Year Ago Today, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Secretly Got Married

Ricky Gervais, 2020 Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais Has the Perfect Golden Globes Drinking Game for Viewers to Play

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff’s Wedding Dress Features a Sweet Nod To Her Kids

Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin Knows Her and Fiancé Chandler Powell's Kids Will Be Born Wearing Khaki

Angela, 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, **DO NOT USE UNTIL MONDAY JUNE 24 2019**

90 Day Fiancé Rocked by Michael's Visa Denial, Anny's Threesome Offer and Natalie's Breakdown

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green, Kids, Sons, Noah, Bodhi, Journey, Disneyland

Everything Brian Austin Green Has Said About Parenting His 4 Kids

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Engagement, Ring

How Matthew Koma Became Hilary Duff's Ultimate Prince Charming

TAGS/ Shows , Meet the Frasers , Celebrities , Entertainment , Reality TV , Funny , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.