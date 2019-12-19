Marc Anthony's Yacht Catches Fire and Capsizes in Miami

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Dec. 19, 2019 6:43 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Marc Anthony, Boat

Miami-Dade Fire Department, John Parra/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Some news on Wednesday didn't sound so sweet for Marc Anthony

According to a Miami-Dade Fire Department spokesperson, authorities from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami Beach Fire Rescue and the City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to a yacht fire around 7:30 p.m. at the marina on Watson Island, where fireboats found the yacht engulfed in flames. Per the spokesperson, crews worked to put out the fire and with other responding agencies to stop the fire from spreading to nearby docked boats. The cause of the fire was not disclosed. 

As his rep confirmed to E! News, the yacht belonged to the Grammy-winning performer, who was not on board at the time. According to the fire department spokesperson, there were two crew members on board, but they were able to get off safely and there were no reported injuries. 

In photos and video shared by the Miami-Dade Fire Department, Anthony's yacht did not go unscathed, with flames visibly engulfing the top levels and the boat capsizing as nearby boats shot water at the flames. According to footage tweeted by a Miami-based reporter, the yacht eventually turned completely on its side and was submerged.  

Read

Marc Anthony’s Ex-Wife Dayanara Torres Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

The star has not publicly commented on the fire. 

The singer has previously shared photos of himself on the boat, named "Andiamo," with famous friends, including a group shot featuring DJ Khaled in April 2018. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Brie Larson, TIFF, 2019 Toronto Film Festival

Brie Larson Demands to Know "How the Hell" She Wasn’t Cast in Cats

Harry Styles, Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, Daisy Ridley, Rey

Why Harry Styles Fans Are Convinced He's in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14

How The Real Housewives of Orange County Reunion Made Vicki Gunvalson Feel Like a "Has-Been"

Kris Jenner, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen

Kris Jenner Catches "Worst Dinner Guest" Chrissy Teigen Making Out With John Legend in Her Closet

Survivor Season 40, Ethan Zohn

Meet the Survivor: Winners at War Season 40 Cast

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Fashion Week Couples

Justin Timberlake Returns Home After Co-Star Incident, Is "Focusing" on His and Jessica Biel's Family

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kenya Moore Tries to Spoil Cynthia Bailey's Engagement Surprise in RHOA Sneak Peek

TAGS/ , Fire , Yachts , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.