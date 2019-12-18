The Masked Singer Unmasks the Flamingo, the Fox, and the Rottweiler, and Names a Winner

Another season of The Masked Singer has come to an end, and now all the masked singers have been unmasked.

The Flamingo, the Rottweiler, and the Fox all competed for the golden mask in tonight's two-hour finale, desperate to keep their masks on until the very last second. In the end, it was the Flamingo who got unmasked first, in third place.

It turned out that we were all correct in thinking it was Adrienne Bailon: Youtuber, The Real cohost, and former Cheetah Girl. Yes friends, The Masked Singer season two featured two Cheetah Girls who had no idea they were having a secret reunion this whole time (or at least until Raven-Symone was eliminated several weeks ago), and we think this calls for an actual reunion in this time of Disney+. Think about it, K?