Princess Beatrice Throws Glamorous Engagement Party Attended By Ellie Goulding and More Stars

Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 2019 Portrait Gala

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Here comes the bride!

Princess Beatrice and her future husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their engagement with a star-studded affair in London on Wednesday evening. The 31-year-old royal's close pal Ellie Goulding was among a number of British celebrities who were photographed arriving to the Chiltern Firehouse in their most glam ensembles. 

Ellie attended the soiree alongside husband Caspar Jopling in a velvet black midi dress covered with diamonds. Other guests of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo included her mother Sarah, Duchess of York, sister Princess Eugenie, and Prince Harry's dear friend Guy Pelly

Noticeably absent from Princess Beatrice's special night was her father Prince Andrew, who The Daily Mail reports did not attend out of concern for the optics surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and sexual assault allegations against him. Hours before the engagement party, however, Prince Andrew did attend Queen Elizabeth II's annual Christmas luncheon.  

The season gathering held at Buckingham Palace also boasted appearances from Prince WilliamKate Middletonand their three children. 

Ellie Goulding

Old Boy's Club / BACKGRID

And according to the The Daily Mail, Beatrice and Edoardo's celebration began with dinner and included plenty of champagne. 

The longtime couple first announced their engagement in September, sharing in a joint statement, "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

The lucky guy proposed in Italy with a dazzling, $100,000 engagement ring.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's nuptials are expected to take place sometime next year. 

