See the Best Fashion Pieces to Ever Grace the Golden Globes Red Carpet

The red carpet to jump start all of the red carpets!

If there's one thing pop culture lovers can expect to see from the Golden Globes, it's that celebrities always bring the drama. From an explosion of jewel-adorned designs to a confection of feathers and billowing trains, the annual ceremony is filled with eye-catching style.

The red carpet fashion is so good at the Golden Globes, it's almost unfair that Hollywood's biggest stars can't receive an award for their lewks alone. (They're winners in our heart, though!)

Because the 2020 Golden Globes will kick off awards season in just a matter of days, E! News is reminiscing on the best fashion to ever hit the red carpet. From Jennifer Aniston's memorable and oh-so-chic suit (yes, the one she wore sans a shirt underneath her blazer) to Lady Gaga's vibrant blue ballgown that paid tribute to Judy Garland in A Star Is Born.

2020 Golden Globes: Relive Jennifer Lopez’s First and Only Other Nomination From 1998

To see what your favorite stars slipped into for the special occasion, keep scrolling through our gallery below. Tracee Ellis RossConstance WuEva Longoria and so many other celebrities made the red carpet their runway at the Golden Globes.

ESC, Reese Witherspoon, Golden Globes, 2007

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Reese Witherspoon

The Big Little Lies star breaks our little hearts with this dazzling Nina Ricci cocktail dress at the 2007 ceremony. Her red-hot heels and chunky diamond-encrusted bracelet complete her sunny yellow look.

Jennifer Aniston, Golden Globes

KMazur/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

The Friends alum skips the usual ballgown and opts for something more sleek and chic: a black tux sans a shirt.

Billy Porter, Golden Globes fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Billy Porter

The Pose star never disappoints on the red carpet, and he certainly shows up and shows out at the 2019 affair wearing a vibrant embellished suit with an eye-catching cape.

Eva Mendes, Golden Globes, 2009

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Eva Mendes

Mendes is a vision in white, as she dons an angelic Christian Dior dress at the 2009 affair.

Chrissy Teigen, Golden Globes

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

The supermodel dazzles on the red carpet in a beaded blush-colored gown by Zuhair Murad at the 2015 ceremony.

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga

Royal blues! The pop star oozes with glamour at the 2019 ceremony in a periwinkle Valentino haute couture ballgown that pays tribute to Judy Garland in the 1954 version of A Star Is Born.

ESC, Lupita Nyongo, Golden Globes, 2014

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

Lady in red! The Us actress makes a grand entrance at the 2014 awards show with her electrifying Ralph Lauren dress.

Constance Wu, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Constance Wu

One word: wow. The Hustlers actress graces the red carpet in a princess-like ballgown that features a sheer corset bodice and massive tulle skirt. Her spicy orange velvet belt is a chef's kiss.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Golden Globes, 2003

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

Sarah Jessica Parker

The 54-year-old star always slays the red carpet with her daring ensembles and her lewk for the 2003 ceremony was no different.

Beyonce Knowles, Golden Globes, 2009

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Beyoncé

She's beauty and she's grace! The "Spirit" singer brings the glitz and the glam with a strapless beaded gown by Elie Saab at the 2009 fête.

Gemma Chan, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gemma Chan

The Crazy Rich Asians actress goes for a high and low Valentino couture design at the 2019 awards show. From the vivacious navy blue color to the pockets, this dress is everything.

Charlize Theron, Golden Globes 2012

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Charlize Theron

The Bombshell actress brings a fashion fantasy to the 2012 ceremony in a blush-colored Christian Dior couture number.

Taraji P. Henson, Golden Globes fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson

The Empire star serves bawdy and face at the special affair in a white-hot Stella McCartney design.

Emma Stone, Golden Globes

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Emma Stone

The La La Land actress leaves her floor-length dresses at home and instead, stuns in a jumpsuit by Lanvin that features a chandelier-like bodice and oversized bow on the back.

 

Angelina Jolie, Golden Globes, 2011

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie

Angelina makes everyone green with envy, as she dazzles in a glimmering emerald gown by Atelier Versace at the 2011 awards show.

Janelle Monae, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

REX/Shutterstock

Janelle Monáe

Spot on! The Dirty Computer songstress brings fun and flirty fashion to the 2017 ceremony with her eccentric design by Armani (which she helped create).

Eva Longoria Parker, Golden Globes, 2009

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Eva Longoria

Longoria looks red hot, hot, hot in her Reem Acra strapless gown at the 2009 ceremony. From the design's body-hugging silhouette to the vibrant shade of crimson, the actress sets the red carpet ablaze.

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Tracee Ellis Ross

The 47-year-old star makes the red carpet her runway as she lights up the room in a sheer, sparkly cocktail dress by Zuhair Murad.

Chrissy Metz, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

REX/Shutterstock

Chrissy Metz

Metz adds a fresh pop of color to the red carpet with her majestic purple dress by Nathan Paul that features a plunging neckline, soft velvet material and jewel-adorned belt.

Cameron Diaz, Best Looks, Golden Globes 2010

Getty Images

Cameron Diaz

Diaz exudes old-Hollywood glamour with her silky red Alexander McQueen gown at the 2010 awards show. One word: fiery!

Mandy Moore, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mandy Moore

The This Is Us star brings a mix of modern and vintage vibes to the 2017 event with her bold, yet reserved caped gown by Naeem Khan.

Megan Fox , Golden Globes, 2011

Rex Features/Rex/ZUMAPRESS.com

Megan Fox

Pretty in pink! Megan looks effortlessly elegant at the 2011 Golden Globes with her soft pale pink design by Armani Privé. The one-shoulder strap and criss-cross details on the bodice make her dainty number anything but basic.

Jennifer Lopez, Golden Globes

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

The Hustlers actress brings that legendary J.Lo glow to the 2015 event with her bedazzled Zuhair Murad caped gown.

January Jones, Golden Globes, 2011

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

January Jones

The Mad Men actress goes bold for the 2011 ceremony with her fiery red dress by Versace that has extreme cutouts and a fun fringe design.

Gina Rodriguez, Golden Globes fashion

George Pimentel/WireImage

Gina Rodriguez

The Jane the Virgin star looks like a modern-day Cinderella with her navy blue princess ballgown by Zac Posen at the 2016 Golden Globes.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

