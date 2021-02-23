See the Best Fashion Looks to Ever Hit the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Watch : 2021 Golden Globes: "Bridgerton" & More Nomination Surprises

The red carpet of all red carpets...

If there's one thing pop culture lovers can expect from the Golden Globes, it's that celebrities always bring the drama—the fashion drama, that is. From an explosion of jewel-adorned designs to a confection of feathers and billowing trains, the annual event is filled with eye-catching style.

In fact, the red carpet fashion is so good at the annual ceremony it's unfair there isn't an award handed out for the best lewks alone. With the 2021 Golden Globes kicking off on Feb. 28, E! News is reminiscing over the show's most swoon-worthy fashion from over the years.

From Jennifer Aniston's both regal and risqué suit (yes, the one she wore sans a shirt underneath her blazer in 2002) to Lady Gaga's delightfully vibrant blue ballgown that paid tribute to Judy Garland in A Star Is Born, see which stars made the red carpet their runway.