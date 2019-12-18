President Donald Trump Impeached: Hailey Bieber, Cole Sprouse and More Stars React

The House of Representatives has spoken—and now Hollywood is weighing in.

On Wednesday night, the House voted to approve two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, against President Donald Trump. Representatives largely voted along party lines with the Democrats reaching the 2/3 majority required to agree on both articles.

This vote officially marks the impeachment of the 45th president of the United States, making Donald Trump the third president to ever be impeached by the House of Representatives in American history, alongside Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.

At the time of the vote, the president was in Michigan for an election rally, but he chose not to directly address his current status. Comment is unnecessary though, as his social media accounts reflect his opinion on the matter. Trump tweeted earlier today, "SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!"