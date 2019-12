Hilary Duff’s Family Christmas Card With Santa Clause Is All Too Relatable

It's the most wonderful time of the year!

Celebrities are out in full force celebrating the most magical time of year with their loved ones. Nothing is better than seeing the hysterical photos of the trips to the mall to meet Santa Clause. No one is immune to having their little ones kick and scream and not sit tight for a photo. Luckily, Hilary Duff's hilarious family photo was the epitome of the chaos most families experience when trying to get their kids to smile for a picture with Santa.

"Honestly, Luca deserves a gold medal," she shared alongside a photo of her son Luca Comrie holding Banks Violet Blair. From the looks of it, the experience was less than ideal for both of the kids, but at least Hilary got this hilarious picture from it. Hilary is just one of many celebrities enjoying having their little ones meet Santa during this special season.