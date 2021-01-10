Kim & KanyeBachelor NationTaylor SwiftKardashianPhotosVideos

10 Planners To Get 2021 off on the Right Foot

It's not too late to get planning.

Jan 10, 2021
E-Comm: Planners

Whether in work, school or play, we have high hopes that brighter days are ahead in 2021. And to plan out all of our goals and dreams, a planner will be necessary. So enter our favorites below. They each have their own layout and purpose, plus have beautiful artwork on their covers.

Shop these planners to get 2021 off on the right foot. And hey, since the new year has already started, some are on sale! 

 

Silk + Sonder Monthly Subscription

Sure, you need to plan your school and work life, but have you ever heard of a wellness planner? Silk + Sonder makes new planners for each month of the year with self-care themes that get you thinking. 

$20
Silk + Sonder

Moonlit Garden Daily Planner Journal

How beautiful is the celestial theme of this linen planner? It has a page for every day of the year as well as plenty of space to doodle and dream.

$24
Urban Outfitters

2021 Planner

This affordable daily planner has rave reviews.

$16
Amazon

Daily Planner Journal

Every page in this beautiful linen planner can be filled in with a custom date, plus it includes sections for filling out your daily objective, schedule, to-do list, projects, notes and more.

$24
$19
Urban Outfitters

2021 Daily Planner: Chic

This planner's chic cover features an artistic take on animal print. Apart from its today and to-do page format, it also has goal setting worksheets, an annual overview and monthly calendars.

$59
Day Designer

2021 17-Month Large Planner

This big planner has enough space for everything. Inside it has monthly and weekly views, inspirational quotes, sections for celebrations, notes and contacts, pocket folders for storage and two sticker sheets.

$34
$20
Rifle Paper Co.

Morgan Harper Nichols Day By Day 2021 Planner

This inspirational planner has monthly and weekly layouts, two sticker sheets and a storage pocket.

$34
Anthropologie

Classic 17-Month Academic Planner—Junk Drawer

Ban.do planners are extra fun. They have a theme to focus on each month (like mindfulness or empathy), and a page for intention-setting at the beginning of the month and reflection at the end of the month. Plus, catch the art, stickers, compliments, postcard and more inside.

$20
$14
Ban.do

Sugar Paper Polka Dot Bound 2021 Planner

This simple, linen, polka dot planner has monthly and weekly layouts, note pages, to-do sections and ribbon dividers.

$28
Anthropologie

The Jag 2021 Planner

How fierce is this jaguar planner that you can personalize? 

$29
Papier

