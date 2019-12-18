Remember the Titans Coach Herman Boone Dead at 84

The legendary football coach from T.C Williams High School in Virginia who inspired the classic film Remember the Titans has died at 84.

As fans may recall, coach Herman Boone was famously portrayed by Denzel Washington in the 2000 Disney movie.

Alexandria City Public Schools released a statement regarding the beloved coach's death on Twitter. "We are truly saddened to hear of the death of Coach Herman Boone today. ACPS & the @TCWTitans community will never forget this contribution to bringing our city together post-segregation. We encourage you to share stories and memories of him with us #RememberTheTitans," they wrote.

ACPS released a lengthier statement on their website, writing that the iconic former head coach of the T.C. Williams High School 1971 championship football team passed away Wednesday morning, "surrounded by his family and friends."

His death comes just weeks after he made a guest appearance at the annual ACPS Atheltic Hall of Fame induction ceremony.