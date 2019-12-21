Michael Costello's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

All we want for Christmas is to don one of famed fashion designer Michael Costello's festive frocks. When the trendsetting designer and reality star isn't cooking up the most in-demand showstoppers for your holiday party circuit, he's channeling his inner philanthropist: 10% of all MC collection purchases will benefit DTLA homelessness through January.

With an overwhelming following on Instagram—and a celebrated designer amongst fan favorite collaborator Revolve—it's fair game to trust his style instincts when it comes to taste making and gift giving. With holiday shopping on our minds, the designer exclusively handpicked his go-to party dress must-haves to jumpstart your social holiday season calendar!

From velvet gowns to blushy beauties to lilac statement dresses, there's something for everybody on your list (including yourself, because who are we kidding?) Our favorite? This mustard knock-out frock, of course.

Here are his picks below.