Michael Costello's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

by Jake Thompson | Sat., Dec. 21, 2019 9:00 PM

All we want for Christmas is to don one of famed fashion designer Michael Costello's festive frocks. When the trendsetting designer and reality star isn't cooking up the most in-demand showstoppers for your holiday party circuit, he's channeling his inner philanthropist: 10% of all MC collection purchases will benefit DTLA homelessness through January.

With an overwhelming following on Instagram—and a celebrated designer amongst fan favorite collaborator Revolve—it's fair game to trust his style instincts when it comes to taste making and gift giving. With holiday shopping on our minds, the designer exclusively handpicked his go-to party dress must-haves to jumpstart your social holiday season calendar! 

From velvet gowns to blushy beauties to lilac statement dresses, there's something for everybody on your list (including yourself, because who are we kidding?) Our favorite? This mustard knock-out frock, of course.

Here are his picks below.

Michael Costello x REVOLVE Presley Gown

"Surprise! Your least favorite condiment makes one of the hottest, most festive colors this holiday season! The velvet style of the Presley gown from my revolve collection will accentuate your curves and make you the head-turner at all the holiday parties!"

Michael Costello
$198 REVOLVE
Michael Costello x REVOLVE Penelope Gown

"SEQUINS for the WIN! The high leg slit mixed with the high collar neck gives the perfect sexy-yet-chic vibe. I'm obsessed with the blush sequins we used for this style! When the light hits just right, you'll shimmer in all the right places."

Michael Costello
$248 REVOLVE
Michael Costello x REVOLVE Jenna Gown

"This holiday season, step out in style with our Jenna Gown in lilac! Lilac is a color that works all year round and it is absolutely striking for formal events. I love the cowl neck style of the dress and the side leg slit gives it a little "peek-a-boo" effect! There's just something so elegant about this statement-making dress!"

Michael Costello
$258
$129 REVOLVE
Michael Costello x REVOLVE Gillian Gown

"There's just something about this dress with deep green, pleated georgette fabric that made me fall in love with it. The waist tie helps to accentuate your figure and this is truly perfect for anyone who wants a more romantic look this season!"

Michael Costello
$248 REVOLVE
Michael Costello x REVOLVE Harper Gown

"The Harper Gown is the perfect dress for a lavish Christmas/New Year's Eve party! You can easily adjust the detachable waist tie helps. When you're dancing in this dress, the black-and-turquoise fabric will glisten all throughout the night!"

Michael Costello
$238 REVOLVE
Michael Costello X REVOLVE Semira Gown

"Have a classic moment in blush with the Semira gown! The halter neck is easily adjustable. Notice the metallic thread accents? Enough to make Santa blush!"

Michael Costello
$188 REVOLVE

