Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian Just Gave Us FOMO After Attending Karaoke Party

All we want for Christmas is to be invited to this party!

With one week to go until Santa comes down the chimney with plenty of gifts, more than a few Hollywood stars came together for a private karaoke party.

E! News has learned jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz threw a fabulous holiday celebration at Blind Dragon in West Hollywood Monday night.

Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Tiffany Haddish and Kelly Rowland were just some of the famous faces who attended the intimate party that had a theme of "Diamonds and Karaoke."

"Lorraine rented out the entire venue and had it perfectly decorated in Lorraine fashion. There were bright neon signs, and everything was pink," a source shared with E! News. "She had a pink cotton candy machine and a popcorn machine. The food was endless and all of Blind Dragon's favorites were served including vegetable spring rolls and wagyu sliders."