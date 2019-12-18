Paris Hilton Reveals She Stole Her Infamous "That's Hot" Line From Sister Nicky Hilton

That's hot!

In the early '00s, Paris Hilton was at the top of her game. The socialite and heiress became famous for her quick and classic catchphrase, "That's hot." More than ten years later, Paris sat down with Vogue for a chat about the last decade in pop culture and revealed that her iconic words were actually stolen from her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

"I started making shirts that said 'That's hot' and on the back they said 'You're not.' It was cute," she explained of her famous phrase. "That's hot was something that my sister always used to say, but I trademarked it and I own it. Sorry, Nicky." Although some would say that phrase was Paris' mark on culture, she was also known for rocking her pretty pink Juicy Couture tracksuits everywhere.

"As soon as I put on my first Juicy tracksuit, I was obsessed," Paris revealed about the brand she helped make iconic. "I said, 'Please send me more. I want the full collection. Every single color. I just fell in love with the brand and it basically became my uniform. I have an entire closet that's only Juicy Couture. It's somewhere I go every single day and just put on my Juice. "