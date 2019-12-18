Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen Have Zero Wedding Plans Right Now

When's the wedding?

On Wednesday, former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin opened up about her wedding planning status on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. After revealing that she and her fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen, who found love on season 14 of the hit show back in 2018, are in no rush to tie the knot, the 29-year-old admitted that they haven't planned anything yet.

"We literally have zero wedding plans right now," she told host Rachel Lindsay. The couple might not be putting any pressure on getting married, but she said she feels it from everyone else—especially on social media.

She continued, "I went on the show to find somebody to get engaged to eventually get married, so I understand that that's why people always ask and they're interested… If post a picture of Garrett and I, the only comments I feel like we get are, ‘Oh, my gosh, have babies right now.' Or, ‘Oh, my gosh, when's the wedding?' There's more to our relationship than that, but again, it's because we put ourselves out there in that regard."