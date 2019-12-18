How Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Rekindled Their Private Romance

Wed., Dec. 18, 2019

In the game of dating, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are hoping to win big once again.

After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted attending the Philadelphia 76ers player's game, some pop culture fans couldn't help but wonder where this relationship stands.

According to a source, these two are seeing each other again and giving their romance a second try.

"They took a break because it was difficult to sustain a relationship with their schedules. But they have stayed in touch and there was never a messy breakup or hard feelings," a source shared with E! News. "Kendall has spent a lot of time with Ben over the last few weeks in Philadelphia. She's been flying in to see him whenever she can."

And before you think this is a one-sided relationship, we're here to set the record straight. According to our insider, Ben really enjoys spending time with Kendall amid a jam-packed season that takes him across the country.

"They really like each other and want to be a part of each other lives," our source shared. "They are so comfortable with each other and always laughing. They work well together."

Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons

Gotham/GC Images

Before things get too serious, however, our source warns that both parties have busy schedules. As a result, seeing each other regularly isn't the easiest task.

But when schedules allow, these two are trying their best to spend quality time together.

"If the timing works out and they can see each other, they are trying to make that happen," our source shared. "He wants to spend the off season in Los Angeles again and they will see what happens."

The dynamic duo first sparked romance rumors back in May 2018. And while the pair initially chose not to address all the speculation, Kendall later admitted to Ellen DeGeneres in February 2019 that she had been dating the basketball player "for a bit now."

Despite being on reality TV and her status as an A-list star, Kendall is still trying her best to keep the special relationships in her life on the private side.

"For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier," she said in an interview for Vogue Australia's June 2019 issue. "Also, I'm very young and right now I feel like relationships aren't always super-certain and I don't want to bring too much attention to something if you don't really know long term [what it's going to be]. A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world's business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you're letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don't think that's fair."

