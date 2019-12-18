How The Voice Winner Jake Hoot Reminds Kelly Clarkson About the Love of Music

Kelly Clarkson knows a thing or two about taking home the top spot on a reality show. Clarkson, who won the first season of American Idol, guided Jake Hoot, her team member on The Voice, all the way to the top spot and crowned the victor on the Tuesday, Dec. 17 finale of The Voice season 17. Hoot bested Rose Short from Team Gwen Stefani, Katie Kadan from Team John Legend and Ricky Duran from Team Blake Shelton. This is Team Kelly's third win as a coach on The Voice.

"It means the world," Hoot said about the win. "Having Kelly believe in me from the get-go and be here tonight is just an incredible thing."

Clarkson was the only coach who turned her chair during Hoot's blind audition.