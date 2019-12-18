Taylor Swift’s Surprise Birthday Party From Jack Antonoff Deserves A Standing Ovation

by emily belfiore | Wed., Dec. 18, 2019 9:10 AM
This something Taylor Swift will forever and always remember.
On Wednesday, the "Lover" singer's longtime pal Jack Antonoff threw her a surprise 30th birthday party during their recording session. Complete with balloons and a birthday cake, the Bleachers rocker and songwriter Laura Sisk helped Taylor ring in the big 3-0 in style.
Feeling the b-day love, Taylor thanked her friends for the surprise celebrations on Instagram, writing, "Walked into the studio to a surprise birthday party from these two @jackantonoff & @sharp_stick - it's equally wild and cozy to think it was the three of us in a room making a song called Lover here last year."
She also got a sweet birthday shout-out from her Cats co-star Jason Derulo, who shared a series of snaps of himself and Taylor donning some fierce feline attire. He captioned the post, "Happy belated birthday @taylorswift PHOTO BOOTH Which mood are you 1,2 or 3?"
Taylor's friends have definitely made her 30th birthday one of her best years yet. After being showered with birthday fanfare during her Z100 Jingle Ball performance, the "You Need to Calm Down" singer's birthday festivities picked up at the Oscar Wilde restaurant in New York City, where she was joined by her BFF squad for some more b-day fun.
The star-studded group included Jack, her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness. Fellow Jingle Ball performers Camilla Cabello,Halsey and the members of5 Seconds of Summer were also on hand to help the "Christmas Tree Farm" singer celebrate.
In the true spirit of the holidays, the group donned birthday-themed holiday attire to celebrate the guest of honor.
"They passed around red Santa hats that said 30 'Thir-Tay' on the front," an eyewitness told E! News. "Everyone wore the hats and danced up a storm. There was fun music playing and everyone was singing along and having a blast. They had drinks and there was lots of toasting and hugging going on. Everyone was so happy to celebrate Taylor."
View this post on Instagram
Honestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at jingle ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind... I just.. seriously feel so lucky for you all and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you. *cries in Christmas tree*
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on
Fans know it's not a T.Swift party without a photo booth. The b-day bunch posed for pics in front a festive backdrop featuring tinsel and Christmas trees.
Reflecting on the night, she took to social media to thank her fans and friends for making the milestone birthday amazing. "Honestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at jingle ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind," she wrote. "I just.. seriously feel so lucky for you all and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you. *cries in Christmas tree*"
