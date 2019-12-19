Kenya Moore Tries to Spoil Cynthia Bailey's Engagement Surprise in RHOA Sneak Peek

"That is not cool!"
That's exactly Kandi Burruss' reaction after Kenya Moore tries to spoil Cynthia Bailey's surprise proposal in this exclusive sneak peek from Sunday's new The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
The clip shows the three ladies at an event for Cynthia where her soon-to-be fiancé Mike Hill and his family members are also in attendance.
"So, all of his whole family is here?" Kenya asks Cynthia with a giant smile on her face. "I'm telling you I feel like he might propose tonight."
"No, you don't think he's going to do it tonight?" a shocked Cynthia replies. "I don't think he's going to do it tonight."
"I'm telling you my stomach has butterflies," Kenya insists.
After Cynthia walks away, Kandi scolds her shady co-star, "Why would you bring that up to her when you and I are talking on our own? That is not cool! Like, why would you do that?"
So was Kenya really trying to spoil Cynthia's engagement surprise?
"Mike said to me, 'Don't leave yet. Don't leave early.' Basically giving me a heads up that he's about to do something big, right?" Kandi goes on to explain in her confessional. "I give Kenya a little text: 'I think he's going to pop the question.' Then all of a sudden she just blurts it out. Like, why? Why would you do that? Bitch."
See the shady moment in the clip above.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
