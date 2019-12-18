Kate Middleton and Prince William Bring the Kids to Queen Elizabeth II's Christmas Lunch

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Dec. 18, 2019 7:33 AM
It's time for Queen Elizabeth II's annual pre-Christmas luncheon!
The holiday gathering took place at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday. Of course, several members of the royal family were there.
For instance, Kate Middleton was spotted driving Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to the luncheon. The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a fun and festive ensemble and wore the Anni Tartan Georgette midi dress from Emilia Wickstead's collection. Meanwhile, Prince William headed over to the big event with Prince George.
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne and Prince Charles were also there as were Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall. Sophie, Countess of Wessex and her husband, Prince Edward, attended the gathering along with their children, as well.
Princess Beatrice also brought her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. However, some royal admirers were surprised to see her father Prince Andrew make an appearance given the scandal over his "former association with Jeffrey Epstein."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not in attendance. Although, this came as no surprise to their fans. Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were taking some "extended family time" and celebrating the holidays with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.
"This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen," part of their statement read.
To see photos of the royal family members arriving for The Queen's luncheon, check out the gallery.
The Duchess of Cambridge gives a royal wave as her 4-year-old daughter smiles from the back seat.
How cute is his little holiday ensemble?
The Duke of Cambridge drives over to the holiday gathering with his 6-year-old son.
The Prince of Wales wears a sharp suit and tie for the occasion.
The Duchess is all smiles as she arrives at the soirée.
The bride-to-be attends the event with her future husband.
The Queen's granddaughter arrives to the event in style.
The Queen's daughter rocks a red lip for the annual luncheon.
The Countess is ready to celebrate the season with her fellow royal family members.
The Duke of York stepped back from his royal duties last month.
Happy holidays!
