The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 4 Reunion Trailer Has Everything From Racism Debates to Poop Talk

Is there a better way to start 2020 than with a hearty dose of Texas-sized drama? Let The Real Housewives of Dallas reunion heal your hangover with the season four reunion on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

In the exclusive trailer below, Andy Cohen assembles Brandi Redmond, D'Andra Simmons, Stephanie Hollman, Kameron Westcott, Kary Brittingham and LeeAnne Locken to dissect the season's highs and lows in the two-part reunion.

"A good poop is the key to a good reunion," Stephanie says in the exclusive preview.

Nothing is off the table as the ladies begin the reunion rehashing the tequila-filled trip to Mexico, and Kam and Steph rehash their complicated relationship while quoting Elsa from Frozen.

"Let it go, like Elsa says," Stephanie says.