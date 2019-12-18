Here’s What Happened When Post Malone Slid Into Liam Payne’s DMs

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Wed., Dec. 18, 2019 4:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Liam Payne, The Tonight Show

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Who doesn't love Post Malone?

On Tuesday, Liam Payne and Jimmy Fallon bonded over their love of the "Rockstar" rapper during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which led to a hilarious anecdote from Liam.

"He actually slid in my DMs one night," the "Stack It Up" singer recalled. "But he came in—I don't know why. I think I covered his song that week or I said something nice about him. And he said, like, ‘Love you.' It was either buster or Baxter."

He added, "I'm either buster, which I'm not really sure what that is. Or, I'm Baxter, the dog from Anchorman. I'd take the dog at this point."

After admitting that he'd love to collaborate with Posty, Jimmy filled Liam in on how to win him over. "He loves Olive Garden. He does! He celebrates all his big events—every time he has something big happen in his life, he goes to Olive Garden…Dude, just win him over with bread sticks. That'll get him every time."

Watch

Liam Payne Calls Himself the Antichrist Version of Harry Styles

Switching gears, the duo played a round of the "Name That Song" Challenge, where they competed to guess random songs. To make the game more challenging, The Roots played the melody one instrument at a time.

For the first song, Jimmy was able to easily identify "Sweet Dreams" by Eurythmics from the iconic synth-keyboard riffs but lost the second round to Liam once the band played Post's "Circles."

Before Liam knew it, the late night host was back in first place after recognizing "Mambo No. 5" by Lou Bega and 50 Cent's "In Da Club" back to back.

But alas, both of them were stumped when The Roots began to play "Senorita" by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. Realizing they didn't know the song, the pair decided to dance instead until Liam shouted out the correct answer. Jimmy quipped, "I love that, Quest [Love], you make them so tricky."

The One Direction alum was also recognized "A Thousand Miles" by Vanessa Carlton, which made him and Jimmy tied. Needing one more correct guess for the win, Jimmy began to crack under the pressure. "Are you kidding me? Oh, I can't lose. I've never lost at this…This is gonna bum me out."

See who came out on top in the video above!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sean Combs, P Diddy

Sean ''Diddy'' Combs to Receive 2020 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Take Major Step Toward Releasing New Music Together

James Corden

Why James Corden Won’t Be Doing a Cats Themed Carpool Karaoke

Jennifer Hudson Performance, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Jennifer Hudson Singing Cats' "Memory" Is The Most Beautiful Thing You'll Hear Today

Jennifer Hudson Teaches E! How to Be a Cat

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Says "Abuse" Behind New Breakup Songs Made Taylor Swift Cry

Post Malone

Post Malone Set to Headline Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest

TAGS/ Post Malone , Liam Payne , Jimmy Fallon , , The Tonight Show , One Direction , Music , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.