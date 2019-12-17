Who Won The Voice Season 17?

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Dec. 17, 2019 8:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Voice, Season 17, Jake Hoot

NBC

Congratulations are in order to Kelly Clarkson...and Team Kelly member Jake Hoot, because he just won The Voice

The Voice just concluded season 17 with a packed-to-the-brim finale, naming country singer Jake Hoot as the season's big winner. But it was a big night for all the coaches and their top four finalists, as each of the coaches had a finalist competing, and everybody got to perform with some pretty major names on a pretty major stage.

Team Gwen Stefani's Rose Short landed in fourth place, followed by Team John Legend's Katie Kadan in third place, and Team Blake's Ricky Duran in second place. 

Read

Is The Voice Season 17 the Most Talented Season Yet?

The finale featured performances from a ton of season 17 finalists and stars including Adam Lambert, Dua Lipa, Gary Clark Jr., Little Big Town, Black Eyed Peas, and even Jennifer Hudson singing "Memory," from Cats, but without the digital fur technology. 

Jake Hoot debuted his original song "Better Without Her" on last night's episode of The Voice, and clearly won America over with his tales of seeing thunder and hearing the dark. 

This is Kelly Clarkson's third win in her four seasons as a coach. 

The Voice returns in the spring on NBC with new first-time coach Nick Jonas

E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Survivor

CBS and Survivor Announce Changes After Controversial Season

Joe & Teresa Giudice Officially Split After 20 Years of Marriage

Every Happy "Bachelor" & "Bachelorette" Couple From 2019

The Voice, Season 17

Is The Voice Season 17 the Most Talented Season Yet?

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Why Is Everyone Singing and Dancing in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist? Let the Cast Explain

The Simpsons

30 Surprising Secrets About The Simpsons

Chris Harrison Confirms Victoria F. Is "In the Middle of Everything"

TAGS/ The Voice , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Celebrities
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.