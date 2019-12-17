CBS and Survivor Announce Changes After Controversial Season

Changes are afoot on Survivor.

After a controversial season filled with conversations about personal space and the limits of gameplay that ended with a player being removed from the game, CBS has announced new changes to the series. Some were put in place for season 40, which has already been filmed, but most of the changes will be in effect for seasons 41 and beyond.

"Season 39 of Survivor has been unprecedented for all of us, with important social issues and inappropriate individual behavior intersecting with game play in complex ways that we've never seen before. During the course of the production, we listened to the players intently, investigated responsibly and responded accordingly, including taking the unprecedented step of removing a player from the game," the network said in a statement. "At the same time, we are responsible for the final outcome of this season. We recognize there are things we could have done differently, and we are determined to do better going forward."