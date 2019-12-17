Chanel Iman Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Sterling Shepard

They've already got their very first Christmas present!

Model Chanel Iman and her NFL star husband Sterling Shepard just welcomed a beautiful baby girl into their family. Their pair welcomed daughter Cassie Snow Shepard to their household just in time for Christmas, and she joins older sister Cali Clay who they welcomed in 2018. Chanel shared the sweet news in an adorable family photo on her Instagram page.

"Our Christmas gift came early," she wrote alongside a sweet photo of the family together in the hospital. "Cassie Snow Shepard 12•17•19." The couple wed in 2018 at the Beverly Hills Hotel after a whirlwind four-month engagement, and welcomed their first child five months later. It's been a fast paced few years for the pair, but they've been open and honest about enjoying this new journey.

"Blessed with another baby girl on the way," Chanel captioned the picture revealing the news of her pregnancy.