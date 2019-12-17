30 Surprising Secrets About The Simpsons

"D'oh!"

"Don't have a cow, man!"

"Eat my shorts."

We could go on, but by now, you probably get the point and know exactly what show we're quoting. And if you didn't immediately recognize them as coming from The Simpsons, we have to wonder whether or not you've been in a coma for the last 30 years.

No, that number isn't a typo. It's been three whole decades since Fox's first family made their debut, becoming the fledgling network's first series to ever finish a season rated among the top 30. And since then, Matt Groening's creation has aired 672 episodes (and counting), becoming the longest-running American sitcom and the longest-running American scripted primetime television series, both in terms of seasons and number of episodes.

Along the way, it's become a cultural phenomenon, earning 34 Primetime Emmy Awards and a Peabody while spawning a hit feature film, several video games, a theme park ride at Universal Studios, and an unending debate over which season marked the beginning of the decline in quality that any show entering into its third decade would naturally experience.